Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.20 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,637 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.43% of SLM worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.