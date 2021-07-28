TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 44 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $475.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

