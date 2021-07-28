Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 15,818 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 475.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 765.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $23,056,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.93.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.