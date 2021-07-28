Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.82. 7,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

