Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

