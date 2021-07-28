Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

