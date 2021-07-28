Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. 6,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

