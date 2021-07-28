Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,974 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

