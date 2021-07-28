Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. 176,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,328,464. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

