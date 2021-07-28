Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 289.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,185 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Nordstrom worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

JWN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 15,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,057. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

