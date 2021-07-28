RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,237 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

