Scotiabank Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF stock remained flat at $$36.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.