Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.