Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 127,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

