ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $919,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $79.23. 705,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

