CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Update

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBRI remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,225. CMTSU Liquidation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

