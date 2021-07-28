Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CJPRY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,375. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

