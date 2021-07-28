Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Drops By 91.4%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,612,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPMD remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,137. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

