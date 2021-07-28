Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,115. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

