First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

