JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $8.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 519,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,318,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

