Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

