TownSquare Capital LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

