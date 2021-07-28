TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 305 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 869.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $5,778,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $76,807.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,938,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,810,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

