-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,259. The company has a market cap of $829.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.