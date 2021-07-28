Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

SCHK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

