Blank Wallet One Day Trading Volume Hits $200,064.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $200,064.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

