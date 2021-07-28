Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $1.90 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $354.18 million and $6.64 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

