Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $150,307,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.