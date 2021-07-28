Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $43.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $2,361,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,939. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.