Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $216.54. 37,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.