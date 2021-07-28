Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

