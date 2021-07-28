5,400 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

