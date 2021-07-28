Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

