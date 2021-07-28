Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTG opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

