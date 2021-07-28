Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

