Colony Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after purchasing an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

