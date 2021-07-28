Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $373,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.