Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €111.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €112.87 ($132.78).

SY1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €1.55 ($1.82) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €123.10 ($144.82). 169,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.12. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

