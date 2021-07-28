Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and $2.91 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.01163794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,745,445 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

