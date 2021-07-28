StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,934 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

