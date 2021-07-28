1,301 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB traded up $7.34 on Wednesday, reaching $240.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,630. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.33. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.