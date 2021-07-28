ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,397 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after buying an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,602. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95.

