StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $110.49. 16,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,246. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

