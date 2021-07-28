Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.89. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

