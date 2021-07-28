1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.51. 14,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 849,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

