Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 12.3% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.82. 3,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

