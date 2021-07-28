1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.11

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 8864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

