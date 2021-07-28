LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.1 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$70.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNXSF shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

