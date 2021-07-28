Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Up 12.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price was up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.24 and last traded at C$16.24. Approximately 362,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 190,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUP shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 17.60 and a quick ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,109,836.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

